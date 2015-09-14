Fire that destroyed South Dakota biker bar ruled an accident

The Full Throttle Saloon, which billed itself as the "world's largest biker bar," is seen reduced to burning embers following an early morning fire in Sturgis, South Dakota September 8, 2015, in this handout courtesy of the Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department. REUTERS/Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - A fire that destroyed a Sturgis, South Dakota, biker bar that was featured in a reality television show and was a popular hangout during the city’s annual motorcycle rally has been ruled an accident, fire investigators said on Monday.

No injuries were reported in the Sept. 8 blaze that consumed the main building at the Full Throttle Saloon, which opened in 1999 and billed itself as the world’s largest biker bar.

Investigators have determined the fire originated in the main part of the bar and was an accident, the South Dakota State Fire Marshal and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said.

Damage was estimated at about $10 million for the Full Throttle, which boasted concert stages, a wrestling ring, zip lines and rental cabins, and was said to serve up to 15,000 people a day during the weeklong Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August.

The reality television series, also titled “Full Throttle Saloon,” ran for five years starting in 2009 on the TruTV cable network.