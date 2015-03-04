FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says it helps recover $28.7 million tied to former South Korean president
March 4, 2015 / 7:47 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. says it helps recover $28.7 million tied to former South Korean president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday it had worked with South Korean authorities to recover more than $28.7 million in corruption proceeds linked to former South Korean President Chun Doo Hwan.

More than $1.2 million will be forfeited to the United States. Chun was convicted in a South Korean court in 1997 for accepting more than $200 million in bribes. He laundered some of those funds through trusts and shell companies in the United States, the Justice Department said.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Eric Beech

