Trump to Senate Republicans: kill Obamacare now, replace later
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump urged U.S. Republican senators on Friday to repeal Obamacare immediately if they cannot agree on a new healthcare plan to take its place.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missiles program required a "determined response," and that the era of "strategic patience" with North Korea's government had ended.
"The era of strategic patience with the North Korean regime has failed. ... Frankly, that patience is over," Trump said in the White House Rose Garden in a joint appearance with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
"We're working closely with South Korea and Japan, as well as partners around the world, on a range of diplomatic, security and economic measures to protect our allies and our own citizens from this menace known as North Korea," Trump said.
(Reporting by Tim Ahmann, Doina Chiacu and Lisa Lambert; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BEIJING China reacted relatively calmly on Friday after a series of diplomatic broadsides by the United States, expressing anger over new arms sales by Washington to Taiwan but hoping ties could soon be brought back on track.