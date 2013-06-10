FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Southwest flight diverted to Phoenix over possible threat
#U.S.
June 10, 2013 / 11:52 PM / 4 years ago

Southwest flight diverted to Phoenix over possible threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHOENIX (Reuters) - A Southwest Airlines flight was diverted to Phoenix on Monday after a possible threat was received, airport authorities said.

The Southwest Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas, was diverted at the request of the Los Angeles Police Department, according to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport spokeswoman Julie Rodriguez.

“The plane has been isolated and is not parked near the terminal areas. Flights at Sky Harbor are arriving and departing as scheduled,” she said.

Reporting by David Schwartz; Writing by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
