Above-trend U.S. soybean crop still in the cards: Braun

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. soybeans are in the worst shape in five years, but the world’s largest soybean crop has a much better shot at topping the long-term trend yield than it may seem.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday cut the amount of soybeans in good or excellent condition to 57 percent from 61 percent the week prior. This represents the fifth consecutive week in which ratings have declined, but this week’s reduction was the largest yet this season.

An Olympic average over the past 10 years, which eliminates the high and low, suggests that around 64 percent of U.S. soybeans should be in good or excellent condition as of this week, placing the health of the 2017 crop notably below normal levels.

However, it is still too early to bank on yield penalties to this year’s harvest based on the lackluster ratings, as August precipitation is known to make or break the yields.

Conditions and Yields

Within the past two decades, there have been five years in which the percentage of soybeans rated good or excellent was less than 57 percent at this same point in July (tmsnrt.rs/2h078hM).

In 2012, historic drought shrank this score to just 31 percent by this date, and soybean yields fell about 11 percent below the long-term trend. Drought also cut the 2002 good-to-excellent rating to 43 percent, and final yields fell 4 percent from trend.

But in the remaining three years – 2001, 2005 and 2006 – final U.S. soybean yields were higher than USDA’s pre-August trend estimate. Crop ratings in this same week were 54 percent in 2005 and 2006, and 55 percent in 2001.

Final yield in 2001 came in just 0.1 bushel per acre above the trend, but the departures were more remarkable in the other years at 4 percent above in 2005 and 3 percent above in 2006. The factor that links these three years together – in particular the latter two – was the sufficient August rainfall.

The good-to-excellent score bottomed out for the year at 53 percent at the end of July 2006, and 2005’s low of 51 percent was reached in early August. By the end of August, ratings were up between 3 and 6 percentage points after the favorable rains.

USDA’s trend soybean yield for 2017 is 48 bushels per acre, which would be well below last year’s final 52.1 bpa and tied with 2015’s final, which was record at the time. Applying 2005’s deviation to this year would yield 50.1 bpa, but there is a good chance given recent genetic advancements that the anomaly could be even greater under the same circumstances.

On the flip side, there were seven years in which soybean yields fell below trend but had crop ratings above 60 percent during this same week. Six of these seven years featured below-average August rainfall.

Vision of 2006?

Despite the final results, USDA lowered soybean yield from the trend in its August crop production report in 2001, 2005 and 2006, which seems logical given the relatively lower condition scores.

But in 2006, analysts were actually ahead of USDA as they predicted a yield increase to 41 bpa in the August report from the 40.7-bpa trend. USDA published its season-low estimate of 39.6 bpa in August 2006 before eventually settling on a final yield of 42.9 bpa the following January.

Why would traders have expected USDA to raise yields in 2006 given the low ratings? One explanation is that it immediately followed 2005 in which the August reduction was ultimately the wrong call, and the market had not forgotten.

Another possible reason the trade was optimistic on 2006 soybean yield was that monthly rainfall forecasts began to look consistently favorable in the week or so leading up to USDA’s Aug. 11 publication.

From USDA’s side, it is very possible that the agency was considering the recent downward trajectory of the 2006 crop. Between late June and late July, the good-to-excellent score had fallen by 13 percentage points in 2006 but only 5 points in 2005 (tmsnrt.rs/2h0EY6k).

The 2017 drop over the same time period splits the two analog years with 9 percentage points, possibly giving USDA enough reason to maintain or lower soybean yield next month. But it is difficult to say with certainty as condition scores – and their movement over time – have rarely matched those of today in recent years. The obvious improvements in seed genetics also make it tough to compare with past years.

But one thing is certain: the success of the 2017 soybean harvest will ride heavily on August precipitation. However, it should not surprise anyone if USDA reduces yield next month, regardless of whether final yield is actually headed higher. Anecdotally, some well-known industry analysts have already dished out sub-48 bpa yield forecasts.

The comparison with 2006 is even more interesting when considering that the 2006 spring wheat crop was among the worst on record – as is expected for the 2017 crop. Much more of the U.S. corn, wheat, and soybean production areas were covered in drought at this point back in 2006, but the Dakotas were in the worst position then, very similar to today (tmsnrt.rs/2h1dblU).

Recent weather models have been very inconsistent over how much rainfall is to be expected across U.S. soybean growing areas at the beginning of next month, and the situation will require a close eye.

