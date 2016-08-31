FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China importers in deals to buy nearly 4 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans
August 31, 2016 / 3:56 AM / in a year

China importers in deals to buy nearly 4 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Soy beans are seen in a field waiting to be harvested in Minooka, Illinois, in this September 24, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - A delegation of soybean buyers from China signed agreements on Tuesday to purchase 146 million bushels, or nearly 4 million tonnes, of U.S. soybeans at a signing ceremony in Indianapolis, according to the U.S. Soybean Export Council.

The purchase agreements were valued at about $1.8 billion, the group estimated after the event.

Details about the timing of shipments and the buying and selling companies were not immediately available.

Some of the purchase agreements between U.S. exporters and buyers from China, the world’s top soybean importer, are believed to be “frame contracts” with terms to be finalized at a later date.

Traders expect some of the purchases to be confirmed as sales by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the coming days via the government’s daily sales reporting system, which requires exporters to promptly report deals totaling more than 100,000 tonnes in a single day. Past signing ceremonies have triggered large sales announcements.

Reporting by Karl Plume in Boone, Iowa

