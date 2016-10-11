Ripe old age: humans may already have reached maximum lifespan
WASHINGTON When she turned 120 years old in 1995, plucky Frenchwoman Jeanne Calment was asked what type of future she expected.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday vowed to help send people to Mars within the next 15 years, pledging to work with private companies to "to build new habitats that can sustain and transport astronauts on long-duration missions in deep space."
"We have set a clear goal vital to the next chapter of America's story in space: sending humans to Mars by the 2030s and returning them safely to Earth, with the ultimate ambition to one day remain there for an extended time," Obama said in an opinion piece for CNN posted to its website.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
WASHINGTON When she turned 120 years old in 1995, plucky Frenchwoman Jeanne Calment was asked what type of future she expected.
WASHINGTON Scientists using homemade videos featuring a person in a King Kong costume have documented a remarkable cognitive skill shared by chimpanzees, bonobos and orangutans: the human-like ability to recognize when someone else's beliefs are wrong.
STOCKHOLM/LONDON Three British-born scientists won the 2016 Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for revealing unusual states of matter, leading to advances in electronics that could aid researchers trying to develop quantum computers.