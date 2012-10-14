FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Skydiver breaks record for manned balloon flight at 23 miles high
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
October 14, 2012 / 5:39 PM / in 5 years

Skydiver breaks record for manned balloon flight at 23 miles high

Zelie Pollon

1 Min Read

ROSWELL, New Mexico (Reuters) - Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner broke the record for the highest manned balloon flight on Sunday after his craft rose 23 miles above New Mexico, project sponsors said.

The 43-year-old daredevil was inside a capsule tethered to the massive but extremely delicate helium balloon high above Roswell, New Mexico.

He aimed to set four world records, including jumping from the capsule to become the first person to break the speed of sound in a skydiving freefall.

Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.