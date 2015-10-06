FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. approves possible sale of General Atomics drones to Spain
October 6, 2015 / 9:32 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. approves possible sale of General Atomics drones to Spain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale to Spain of four MQ-9 Reaper unmanned planes built by privately-held General Atomics, a deal valued at about $243 million, the Pentagon told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday.

The deal would include four MQ-9 Block 5 drones, 20 embedded global positioning systems, two mobile ground control stations, five targeting systems and five radars, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement.

Lawmakers have 15 days to block the sale, although such action is rare since deals are usually vetted carefully before being formally notified to Congress.

DSCA, which facilitates foreign arms sales, said the deal would enhance the Spanish military’s ability to carry out surveillance and reconnaissance in support of NATO missions, and as part of other coalition efforts.

It would also allow Spain to work better together with other MQ-9 operators including the United Kingdom, France and Italy.

The agency said the Spanish Air Force would use the MQ-9s for homeland security, peacekeeping, counterinsurgency and counterterrorism operations.

Other contractors on the deal would include Raytheon Co (RTN.N) and L-3 Communications Holdings Inc (LLL.N), the agency said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bill Rigby

