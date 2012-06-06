Belmont workers end dispute ahead of Triple Crown race

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Workers at New York’s Belmont Park have unofficially settled their labor dispute with the state racing association ahead of Saturday’s Belmont Stakes, which could produce horse racing’s first Triple Crown in more than 30 years.

More than 150 maintenance and starting gate employees have been locked in a dispute with the New York Racing Association over wages and health care benefits since 2010.

But union official Vincent McElroen, financial secretary for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 3, on Wednesday confirmed what he called a “handshake agreement” with the NYRA to end the dispute.

The unofficial agreement averts potential disruption at the Belmont Stakes, the third leg of horse racing’s prized Triple Crown.

Three-year-old I’ll Have Another won the first two legs - the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes - and could become the first Triple Crown Winner since Affirmed in 1978.

On Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called for the two sides to sort out their disagreement for the sake of the race, which is expected to attract some 100,000 racing fans to the park.

The union voted more than a week ago to strike at the Belmont, Aqueduct and Saratoga race tracks but did not set a specific strike date.