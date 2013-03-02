FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-head of U.S. Speedskating accused of sexually abusing teen in 1990s
#U.S.
March 2, 2013 / 12:35 AM / 5 years ago

Ex-head of U.S. Speedskating accused of sexually abusing teen in 1990s

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The governing body for U.S. speedskating said on Friday it was looking into a claim that former Olympian and organization president Andy Gabel sexually abused a teenaged skater in the 1990s.

U.S. Speedskating said in a statement that it had only learned of the allegation against Andy Gabel on Friday because of media reports.

“Our current understanding is that it was not reported to anyone at U.S. Speedskating or the authorities at the time,” the group’s statement said. “We intend to look into the matter immediately to determine what action should be taken.”

Andy Gabel could not immediately be reached for comment.

On Thursday, female skater Bridie Farrell told a public radio station in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, that Gabel sexually abused her in the late 1990s when she was 15 and he was 33 and they were training together.

Reporting by James B. Kelleher; Editing by Gary Hill

