Lakers owner Jerry Buss hospitalized for dehydration
July 10, 2012 / 7:41 PM / 5 years ago

Lakers owner Jerry Buss hospitalized for dehydration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jerry Buss leaves following NBA labor meetings in New York October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Los Angeles Lakers owner Jerry Buss was being treated for dehydration at a local hospital, a team spokesman said on Tuesday.

“In response to media inquiries and to dispel rumors and inaccurate reports, we’d like to state that Dr. Buss is in a local hospital where he is being treated for dehydration,” Lakers spokesman John Black said in a written statement.

Black said Buss, 78, was recovering and expected to be released soon. No further details were released. Buss purchased the Lakers in 1979. The team has won 10 NBA championships since then.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
