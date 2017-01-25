FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Shell, Phillips 66 buy 6.4 million barrels of oil from U.S. emergency reserve
#Commodities
January 25, 2017 / 2:03 AM / 7 months ago

Shell, Phillips 66 buy 6.4 million barrels of oil from U.S. emergency reserve

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An oil storage tank and crude oil pipeline equipment is seen during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas, U.S. June 9, 2016.Richard Carson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Oil companies Shell and Phillips 66 together bought 6.4 million barrels of oil last week from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), according to a Department of Energy document released on Tuesday.

Shell bought 6.2 million barrels of oil and Phillips 66 bought 200,000 barrels on Jan. 18, according to the department document, seen by Reuters.

The federal government held the sale to fund a revamp of the emergency oil stash, which is stored in salt caverns in Louisiana and Texas along the Gulf Coast. The Department of Energy had said it would sell up to 8 million barrels as part of its modernization program.

Shell will take delivery of 1.7 million barrels of oil to a vessel, the documents said, while the remainder of the barrels are slated for pipeline delivery.

Filled oil drums are seen at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's lubricants blending plant in the town of Torzhok, north-west of Tver, November 7, 2014.Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

The U.S. lifted its decades-long ban on exporting U.S. crude in December 2015, giving buyers of the oil the opportunity to export oil purchased from the reserves.

A spokesman for Shell declined to comment on whether the company planned to export the crude.

A Phillips 66 gas pump is seen at a station in the Chicago suburb of Wheeling, Illinois, U.S., October 27, 2016.Jim Young

Phillips offered a price of $53.8985 a barrel for the oil, and Shell offered between $53.668 and $54.338 a barrel, the documents said.

On Jan. 18, benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled at $51.08 a barrel.

Shell and Phillips 66 both operate oil refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast near sites of the strategic reserves.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Additional reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston; Editing by Alan Crosby and Leslie Adler

