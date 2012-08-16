Factbox: Releases of oil from U.S. emergency reserve

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is taking another look at old plans to tap emergency oil reserves, a source with knowledge of the matter said, as gasoline prices surge ahead of the U.S. presidential election on November 6.

U.S. officials will monitor market conditions over the coming weeks, watching whether gasoline prices fall after the September 3 Labor Day holiday, the source said.

Tension over Western sanctions on Iran has helped drive Brent oil prices to a three month high above $116 a barrel. Expectations for lower North Sea oil output and a drop in U.S. commercial reserves also raised prices.

Earlier this year with Brent above $120 a barrel, the White House considered plans to tap reserves but talks calmed down as prices slipped. Then, the United States and other leading economies signaled their readiness in May at a G8 meeting to tap reserves if tough sanctions on Iran threatened to strain supplies.

The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve was initially meant to be used only during a severe supply disruption. Congress recently modified the law governing the reserve so it could also be used if a disruption caused a major rise in petroleum prices that threatened the U.S. economy.

Congress created the SPR after the 1973-74 Arab oil embargo. It holds up to 727 million barrels of crude oil in underground salt caverns at four sites along the Texas and Louisiana coast.

The following lists oil sales and loans made by the U.S. government from the reserve:

OIL SALES:

* June 2011 Libya war - Sold 30 million barrels.

* September 2005 Hurricane Katrina - Sold 11 million barrels.

* 1996-97 Non emergency sales - Sold 28.1 million barrels

(5.1 million in Weeks Island sale to pay for decommissioning of storage site and transfer of its oil; 12.8 million to reduce the federal budget deficit; 10.2 million to pay for the cost of operating the SPR).

* 1990-91 Iraqi invasion of Kuwait - Sold 21 million barrels (3.9 million in October 1990 test sale; 17.2 million in January 1991 draw down ordered by president).

* November 1985 Test sale - Sold 967,000 barrels.

OIL LOANS:

* September 2008 - Loaned 5.4 million barrels of crude to five oil companies after Hurricanes Gustav and Ike cut supplies.

* June 2006 - Loaned 750,000 barrels of sour crude to ConocoPhillips and Citgo after the Calcasieu Ship Channel closed and deliveries stopped to Louisiana refineries.

* January 2006 - Loaned 767,000 barrels of sour crude to Total Petrochemicals USA after the Sabine Neches ship channel closed and deliveries stopped to Texas refineries.

* September/October 2005 - Loaned 9.8 million barrels of sweet and sour crude after Hurricane Katrina disrupted Gulf of Mexico production and damaged terminals, pipelines and refineries.

* September 2004 - Loaned 5.4 million barrels of sweet crude due to disruptions in the Gulf of Mexico caused by Hurricane Ivan.

* October 2002 - Loaned 98,000 barrels to Shell’s Capline Pipeline to keep storage tanks full to withstand Hurricane Lili’s winds.

* October 2000 - Loaned 30 million barrels to boost winter heating oil supplies in the Northeast.

* August 2000 - Exchanged 2.8 million barrels of crude oil for 2 million barrels of heating oil to create Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve.

* June 2000 - Loaned 500,000 barrels each to Citgo and Conoco after the Calcasieu Ship Channel closed and blocked crude oil shipments to Louisiana refineries.

* December 1998 to February 2000 - Exchanged 11 million barrels of lower-quality heavy crude in SPR with Mexico’s PEMEX for 8.5 million barrels of higher-quality sweet crude more suitable for U.S. refineries.

* April 1996 - Loaned 900,000 barrels of SPR crude to ARCO after company’s pipeline to Cushing, Oklahoma, had blockage.