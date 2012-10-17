FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sprint to gain control of Clearwire without acquisition: WSJ
October 18, 2012 / 12:00 AM / in 5 years

Sprint to gain control of Clearwire without acquisition: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sprint Nextel is negotiating a deal with its partner Clearwire that would give Sprint control of Clearwire without an acquisition, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sprint (S.N) holds a 48 percent stake in Clearwire CLWR.O and is negotiating with other shareholders to gain control of the company, according to the report.

The deal would give Softbank 9984.TO, the Japanese company that is set to buy a 70 percent stake in Sprint, access to Clearwire’s reserves of broadband spectrum, the report said.

Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Gary Hill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
