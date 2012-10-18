FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sprint to gain control of Clearwire without acquisition: WSJ
October 18, 2012 / 12:35 AM / in 5 years

Sprint to gain control of Clearwire without acquisition: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sprint Nextel is negotiating a deal that would give it control of its partner Clearwire without the need for an acquisition, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sprint (S.N) holds a 48 percent stake in Clearwire CLWR.O and is negotiating with other shareholders to gain control of the company, according to the report.

A spokesman for Sprint declined to comment.

The deal would give Softbank 9984.TO, the Japanese company that is set to buy a 70 percent stake in Sprint, access to Clearwire’s reserves of broadband spectrum, the report said.

The mobile operator Softbank revealed on Monday it would pay $20.1 billion for the stake in Sprint. The deal for the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier represents the most a Japanese firm has spent on an overseas acquisition.

Part of the Sprint-Softbank deal involves a direct infusion of billions of dollars into Sprint, giving it the firepower to buy peers and build out its 4G network to compete in a market dominated by AT&T Inc (T.N) and Verizon Wireless (VZ.N)(VOD.L). After the deal was announced, Clearwire’s shares surged 12 percent on anticipation of a possible takeover move by Sprint.

Reporting by Emily Flitter; Additional reporting by Mari Saito, Tim Kelly and Nicola Leske; Editing by Michael Perry

