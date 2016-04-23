Former Sprint executives sue U.S. for allegedly hiding EY probe

(Reuters) - Former Sprint Corp chief executive William Esrey and former chief operating officer Ronald LeMay sued the United States government for allegedly concealing its investigation into accounting firm Ernst & Young LLP’s promotion of tax shelters sold to the executives, according to a lawsuit filed on Friday.

The Internal Revenue Service in 2002 started an investigation into Ernst & Young’s promotion of tax shelters to its clients, including Esrey and LeMay and settled the audit with EY in July 2003, without informing the executives, the lawsuit said.

Esrey and LeMay alleged that the IRS helped EY conceal the details of investigation from them.

The executives said due to the concealment they could not defend themselves against allegations by Sprint about their participation in the EY-promoted tax shelter schemes.

Esrey and LeMay were subsequently forced to resign from Sprint in 2003.

Esrey and LeMay have demanded relief in the sums of $42.5 million and $116.8 million, respectively.

The IRS and EY could not immediately be reached for comment.

The lawsuit is case number 1:16-cv-03019 in the U.S. district court for the Southern District of New York.