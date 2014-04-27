FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Autopsy shows Connecticut student died of multiple stab wounds
#U.S.
April 27, 2014 / 12:25 AM / 3 years ago

Autopsy shows Connecticut student died of multiple stab wounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People gather at the beach for a vigil in honor of slain student Maren Sanchez in Milford, Connecticut April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

(Reuters) - A 16-year-old Connecticut girl killed at her high school last week in an attack police say was carried out by a classmate died of multiple stab wounds to her face and torso, according to an autopsy report released Sunday.

Maren Sanchez’s death has officially been ruled a homicide, a spokeswoman with Connecticut’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner added.

Sanchez, 16, was killed on Friday in a stairwell at Jonathan Law High School in Milford, Connecticut by a classmate who may have been upset that she rebuffed his invitation to the prom, police said.

The prom was postponed after the incident.

A 16-year-old high school junior has been charged as a juvenile with her murder and was undergoing a psychiatric evaluation, his attorney said.

The teen suspect was likely to be tried as an adult, according to lawyer Edward Gavin.

He said the teen’s family was “devastated” over the incident and Sanchez’s death.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
