Two children stabbed to death in New York apartment, nanny arrested

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A mother returned home to her New York City apartment on Thursday to find two of her young children stabbed to death in the bathtub, and their nanny was arrested as the suspect in the case, police said.

The mother discovered the bodies of a 1-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl at about 5:30 p.m., according to a New York Police Department official.

The nanny was lying on the bathroom floor with self-inflicted wounds to her neck, and a bloody kitchen knife was on the floor nearby, police said.

The mother, 38, had returned home with a third child, age 3. A neighbor heard the mother’s screams and called 911, police said.

The nanny was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and is under arrest as a suspect in the case, police said.

The stabbings took place in a luxury high-rise apartment building at 57 West 75th Street, near Central Park, police said.