Fatal fall at Atlanta baseball stadium ruled a suicide

ATLANTA (Reuters) - The death of a 30-year-old baseball fan who fell from an upper deck of the Atlanta Braves’ Turner Field stadium last month was a suicide, a medical examiner has ruled.

Police initially said Ronald Homer’s fall appeared accidental, but the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office determined that his August 12 death resulted from suicide, agency investigator Tami Sedivy-Schroder said on Friday.

She declined to provide further details, including the results of a toxicology report.

No one was standing near Homer when the Conyers, Georgia, man fell about 65 feet from an upper-level platform at the stadium to a parking lot during a rain delay in a game between the Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, police said.

Witnesses who saw him fall from a distance called the police, who found Homer unconscious and not breathing. The fall was not caught on security cameras, police said.

In 2008, 25-year-old Justin Hayes died after falling about 60 feet while trying to slide down the handrails of a club-level stairway at Turner Field during an Atlanta Braves-New York Mets game. Police said alcohol was a factor.