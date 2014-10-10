Fan beaten at 49ers stadium partially paralyzed, prosecutor says

(Reuters) - A San Francisco 49ers fan beaten at the team’s stadium is partially paralyzed, prosecutors said on Thursday, days after an attack that recalls a 2011 beating outside Dodger Stadium that left the victim permanently disabled.

Two brothers with gang tattoos were arrested and charged with felony assault in connection with the Sunday attack on the man and his cousin in a restroom at the 49ers stadium in Santa Clara, prosecutors said.

The man, whose name has not been released, had nudged Amador Rebollero, 27, on the shoulder to let him know a urinal was available, provoking Rebollero to start throwing punches, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

He remains hospitalized in critical condition with paralysis observed on one side of his body, said Santa Clara County supervising deputy district attorney Luis Ramos.

He has been immobile since the attack, which was captured on cell phone video, and doctors, who removed part of his skull to relieve pressure on his brain, may not know the full extent of his injuries for some time, said Ramos. The person’s name has not been released.

”He’s in critical condition and it is a very serious physical condition,” Ramos said of the man, 32. “It appears to be a totally unprovoked attack on an innocent individual.”

Rebollero, who also uses the name Jose Ramos, punched the man several times in the head, knocking him unconscious, as the man’s cousin tried to defend him, prosecutors said.

Both Rebollero and his brother, Dario, also attacked the cousin, prosecutors said.

The two brothers are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 30. The local public defender’s office has been given the case, but no attorney has been assigned to them, Louis Ramos said.

Amador Rebollero was jailed on $350,000 bail and his brother Dario Rebollero was held on $75,000 bail, prosecutors said.

In another high-profile attack at a sporting event, San Francisco Giants fan Bryan Stow was beaten outside of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in 2011 by two Dodger fans who were later arrested and sentenced to prison.

Stow, who was left with permanent brain damage, sued the Dodgers, with his attorneys accusing the team of skimping on security, and in July won a $15 million judgment.