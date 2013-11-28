FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gunman in California wounds policeman, holds hostages in suburban home
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 28, 2013 / 4:32 AM / 4 years ago

Gunman in California wounds policeman, holds hostages in suburban home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A gunman shot and wounded a police officer responding to a domestic violence call in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood on Wednesday and the shooter barricaded himself inside the home with a number of hostages, police said.

The officer, who was shot several times, was hospitalized in critical but stable condition, said an Inglewood police desk officer.

The wounded policeman was accompanied by a woman officer and was shot as he approached the home.

“Before they could even get to the front door, they were under fire,” Inglewood police Captain James Madia told reporters.

“The male officer was struck in the chest. The female officer also, in trying to scramble and help the male officer and protect him, fell down, was slightly injured but not hit by gunfire.”

The gunman and the hostages, believed to be the residents of the home, were still inside the house, police said.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; editing by Christopher Wilson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.