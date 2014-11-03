FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wendy Sherman named acting deputy secretary of U.S. State Department
November 3, 2014 / 6:16 PM / 3 years ago

Wendy Sherman named acting deputy secretary of U.S. State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman arrives for a meeting on Syria at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Monday named Wendy Sherman as acting deputy secretary following the retirement of William Burns last month, a spokesperson said.

Sherman is the U.S. point person in the Iran nuclear talks. Despite Burns’ departure, he will remain involved in the negotiations between Tehran and six world powers involving the United States, Britain, Germany, France, Russia and China.

“The Secretary has requested and the President has designated Wendy R. Sherman to assume all authorities and responsibilities of the Deputy Secretary, effective Nov. 3, 2014,” a U.S. spokesperson said in a statement.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
