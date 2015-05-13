Pentagon's John Kirby appointed State Department spokesman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday he had picked John Kirby as the State Department’s new spokesman to succeed Jen Psaki, who left for the White House.

Kirby, a rear admiral in the U.S. Navy, was the Pentagon’s press secretary until February when Ash Carter was confirmed as new defense secretary.

“John has always – intuitively, instinctively – gravitated toward diplomacy, and I know that he is looking forward to that focus as he retires from the Navy and moves into civilian life,” Kerry said in a statement.

Kirby also served as spokesperson for Admiral Mike Mullen, the former chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, and was chief of information for the U.S. Navy.