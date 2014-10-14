Virginia revenues up 5.3 percent in Sept. from a year earlier

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Virginia’s revenue growth accelerated in September, with collections up 5.3 percent from a year earlier on rising payroll witholdings, according to data released by the governor’s office on Tuesday.

In August, the increase was a much slimmer 1.7 percent. Governor Terry McAuliffe also said that in the year-to-date for fiscal 2015, which started July 1, total revenues rose 6.7 percent to $3.97 billion, ahead of the forecast 2.9 percent growth. Full-year revenues are projected to reach $16.89 billion.

“We must remain cautious because the Commonwealth has only collected about one-quarter of its general fund revenue estimate to date,” McAuliffe said in a statement.

Payroll withholding, which provides roughly two-thirds of Virginia revenue, was up 8.3 percent from September 2013, according to his office.

Virginia survived the 2007-09 recession relatively unscathed, thanks to its proximity to the federal government. But the home to huge contractors, federal employees and military installations began suffering setbacks when congressional budget fights froze into stalemates and the automatic spending cuts known as sequestration took effect.

September marked the third consecutive month that revenues rose from a year earlier. The last time the state saw such a long string of increases was more than a year ago, from April through June, according to McAuliffe’s office.