States set for another quarter of revenue growth: Rockefeller

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. states likely posted a 14th straight quarter of revenue growth in the second quarter, according to data released on Thursday by a private research group.

The Rockefeller Institute of Government, based in New York, found that for 47 of the 50 states overall tax collections in April and May were 13.7 percent higher than the same months in 2012. It cautioned that the two months many not reflect the full quarter.

The tax deal between Congress and President Barack Obama at the end of 2012 has helped boost state revenues this year, and many local leaders and analysts wonder if the current growth streak can last.

Using the most recent data, Rockefeller said that in the first quarter revenues grew by 8.6 percent, compared to its previous estimate of 9.3 percent and the U.S. Census report last month that revenues increased 8.9 percent from the first quarter of 2012. Personal income tax collections rose 18.4 percent, while sales tax collections were up 5.5 percent.

“Due to uncertainty about the ‘fiscal cliff,’ many high income taxpayers sought to avoid the possible higher income tax rates and ‘accelerated’ their capital gains realizations into 2012,” Rockefeller said.

Revenues peaked for most states at the end of 2008, and then fell for five straight quarters during the 2007-09 recession. The climb back has been slow and hard, but recently revenues have now surpassed the pre-recession peaks when adjusted for inflation.

According to Rockefeller, the year over-year change in state taxes, when adjusted for inflation, has averaged 3.5 percent over the last four quarters, a “notable softening from the 3.9 percent average growth of a year and a 4.4 percent average growth of two years ago.”