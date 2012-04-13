FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sales taxes up in most US states in March: survey
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 13, 2012 / 5:45 PM / 5 years ago

Sales taxes up in most US states in March: survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sales taxes grew in most U.S. states last month as labor markets improved, an economic newsletter reported on Friday.

In its monthly survey, the Liscio Report found that in 94 percent of states that levy a sales tax, collections grew from March 2011. That was down slightly from the 97 percent that reported year-over-year growth in February.

In addition, 64 percent of the states met or exceeded their forecast sales tax collections, up from 55 percent in February.

The states said positive labor market conditions were supporting sales tax growth, but they are concerned about high gas prices and shocks from Europe.

Not all states levy sales taxes. But those that do experienced a lift in fiscal 2011, according to U.S. Census data released on Thursday, which reported that sales tax revenues rose 8.3 percent from 2011 after dropping for two years in a row.

Reporting By Lisa Lambert; Editing by Leslie Adler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.