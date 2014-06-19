FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. looks into dumping of steel nails from seven countries
June 19, 2014

U.S. looks into dumping of steel nails from seven countries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Commerce said on Thursday it will look into whether steel nails from India, South Korea, Malaysia, Oman, Taiwan, Turkey and Vietnam are being sold below cost in the United States.

The complaint was lodged by Mid Continent Steel & Wire, the largest bulk pallet nail manufacturer in the United States, which said the imports also benefited from unfair government subsidies.

If successful, the dispute could result in import duties of as much as 589.78 percent on nails from India, for example.

The International Trade Commission will rule by July 14

on whether there is reason to think the imports hurt the local industry.

Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Grant McCool

