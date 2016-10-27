Community Health Systems shares slammed on warning, debt worry

(Reuters) - Shares in Community Health Systems Inc tumbled 43.8 percent in heavy trading on Thursday after the acute care hospital operator warned that third-quarter financial results will sharply miss expectations, exacerbating worries about its heavy debt load.

The stock fell to a record low of $5.59 and was on track for its biggest ever daily percentage drop. Trading volume was more than quadruple the 10-day moving average 3-1/2 hours into the regular trading session.

The company estimated a 10 percent drop in third quarter revenue and said it missed cost-cutting targets for the quarter. As a result, it warned that third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) would be $465 million, well short of consensus expectations for $574 million, according to Barclays' research.

Mizuho analyst Sheryl Skolnick downgraded the stock to a sell rating and cut her price target to $3 from $10.50. She said Community Health's management team "needs help" and may have to sell off valuable assets, as the warning was just the latest in a long string of disappointments.

"It's not just one quarter. It's at least four quarters in which they've had double digit EBITDA misses on a percentage basis," Skolnick said. "People rightly have a great deal of concern that this management team by virtue of their track record is running out of options to turn this business around."

The company had total long-term debt of $15 billion, according to its second-quarter balance sheet. This compares with its equity market capitalization of $635.2 million, based on its $5.59 share price on Thursday.

The company said last month it was in early stages of exploring a variety of options with "financial sponsors", as well as other unspecified alternatives

"One of the best things it can do now is sell some assets to take that credit pressure off," said Skolnick, adding that a full buyout would be unlikely because of the heavy debt load.

"There's couple of key markets that are the crown jewels that could fetch multiple billions of dollars," she said. "The problem is what the shareholders are left with."