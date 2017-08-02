Factbox: Dow crosses 22,000 mark - facts & figures

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 19, 2017.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - After a six-session winning streak that included five record highs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average broke above the 22,000 level, powered by gains in Apple Inc (AAPL.O) after the largest U.S. company by market capitalization reported earnings.

The 30-stock index recently marked its fifth straight month of gains and has advanced for eight consecutive quarters, its longest streak since an 11-quarter run from 1995 to 1996.

Below is a list of facts about the index and its climb to 22,000:

** The Dow first closed above 21,000 on March 1, 2017, when it ended the trading day at 21,115.55. Should the index stay above 22,000 into the close on Wednesday, it would mark 107 trading sessions spent between 1,000 point milestones for the index. It took the index only 24 sessions to move from 20,000 to 21,000 earlier this year, tied for the shortest such span in its history.

** The longest stretch between such milestones has been the 3,630 days needed for the index to close above the 2,000 barrier, reached on Jan. 8, 1987.

** Since the Dow crossed the 21,000 mark through the close on Aug. 1, Boeing (BA.N) has been the best performer on the index, with a gain of 30.2 percent. It has also provided by far the largest boost to the index, supplying 380.29 points to the gain.

** IBM has been the worst performer during the Dow's recent 1,000 march higher, with a drop of 20.1 percent. It is also responsible for a drag of 250.99 points to the index through Tuesday's close.

** Goldman Sachs (GS.N), which was the top boost to the index during its climb from 19,000 to 20,000 and among the biggest lifts during the Dow's ascent from 20,000 to 21,000, had a reversal of fortunes during the latest 1,000 run for the price-weighted index. The bank has fallen 10.2 percent through Tuesday, accounting for a 176.07 point drag on the index.