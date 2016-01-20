FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Financial market turmoil means Fed will not hike in January: Allianz's El-Erian
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 20, 2016 / 5:57 PM / in 2 years

Financial market turmoil means Fed will not hike in January: Allianz's El-Erian

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past the Federal Reserve in Washington, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Mohamed El-Erian, the chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, said on Wednesday that the recent financial market turmoil means that the Federal Reserve will not hike rates later this month.

“Recent financial market turmoil means that the Fed definitely will not move in January with another hike,” El-Erian said. “But it does not, at least as yet, remove the likelihood of further hikes in the course of 2016.”

El-Erian recommended investors stay in cash during the current environment.

Reporting By Jennifer Ablan, Editing by Franklin Paul

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.