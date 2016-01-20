Financial market turmoil means Fed will not hike in January: Allianz's El-Erian

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Mohamed El-Erian, the chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, said on Wednesday that the recent financial market turmoil means that the Federal Reserve will not hike rates later this month.

“Recent financial market turmoil means that the Fed definitely will not move in January with another hike,” El-Erian said. “But it does not, at least as yet, remove the likelihood of further hikes in the course of 2016.”

El-Erian recommended investors stay in cash during the current environment.