8 months ago
#Business News
December 30, 2016 / 9:42 PM / 8 months ago

Factbox: U.S. stock market performance in 2016

Chuck Mikolajczak

8 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks saw solid gains in 2016, buoyed by a post-election rally that fueled the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI to its best performance since 2013 and while the S&P 500 .SPX fell just short of a double-digit return. Below is a list of major indexes, sectors, and the S&P's best and worst performers for the year.

Index RIC YTD Pct change

S&P 500 .SPX +9.5

Dow Jones .DJI +13.4

Industrial Average

Nasdaq Composite .IXIC +7.5

Russell 2000 +19.5

S&P Smallcap 600 .SPCY +24.7

S&P Midcap 400 .IDX +18.7

Dow Jones .DJT +20.4

Transportation

Average

MSCI All-World .MIWD00000PUS +5.6

Index

S&P sector RIC YTD pct change

Energy .SPNY +23.7

Financial .SPSY +20.1

Telecom .SPLRCL +17.8

Industrials .SPLRCI +16.1

Materials .SPLRCM +14.1

Utilities .SPLRCU +12.2

Technology .SPLRCT +12.0

Consumer .SPLRCD +4.3

Discretionary

Consumer Staples .SPLRCS +2.6

Real Estate .SPLRCR +0.01

Healthcare .SPXHC -4.4

Best S&P Performers RIC YTD Pct change

Nvidia (NVDA.O) +223.8

ONEOK Inc (OKE.N) +132.8

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX.N) +94.8

Newmont Mining (NEM.N) +89.4

Applied Materials (AMAT.O) +72.8

Worst S&P RIC YTD Pct change

Performers

Endo Int'l (ENDP.O) -73.1

First Solar (FSLR.O) -51.4

TripAdvisor (TRIP.O) -45.6

Perrigo Co (PRGO.N) -42.5

Vertex (VRTX.O) -41.5

Pharmaceuticals

Dow 30 RIC YTD Pct change

Caterpillar (CAT.N) +36.5

UnitedHealth Group (UNH.N) +36.0

Goldman Sachs (GS.N) +32.9

Chevron (CVX.N) +30.8

JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) +30.7

IBM (IBM.N) +20.6

3M Co (MMM.N) +18.5

Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) +15.8

Verizon (VZ.N) +15.5

Communications

United Technologies (UTX.N) +14.1

Wal-Mart Stores (WMT.N) +12.8

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) +12.2

Microsoft (MSFT.O) +12.0

Merck & Co (MRK.N) +11.5

Cisco Systems (CSCO.O) +11.3

DuPont Co (DD.N) +10.2

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) +10.0

Travelers Cos (TRV.N) +8.5

Boeing Co (BA.N) +7.7

American Express (AXP.N) +6.5

Procter & Gamble (PG.N) +5.9

Intel Corp (INTC.O) +5.3

McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) +3.0

General Electric (GE.N) +1.4

Home Depot (HD.N) +1.4

Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) +0.6

Visa Inc (V.N) +0.6

Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) -0.8

Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) -3.5

Nike Inc (NKE.N) -18.7

Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
