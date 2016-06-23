FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 23, 2016 / 10:12 PM / a year ago

S&P 500 futures open higher after polls close in UK referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Wall Street sign is seen in Lower Manhattan in New York, January 20, 2016.Mike Segar

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures opened higher on Thursday after polls closed in Britain with early signs that the "remain" campaign is leading in the country's EU membership referendum.

S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.43 percent. Earlier on Thursday, U.S. stocks rallied as Wall Street bet strongly that Britons would vote to remain part of the European Union, potentially avoiding a hit to European trade and its consequences to global economic growth.

Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
