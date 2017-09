(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied broadly on Tuesday, led by energy and financial shares ahead of Wednesday’s interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 156.67 points, or 0.9 percent, to 17,525.17, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 21.45 points, or 1.06 percent, to 2,043.39 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 43.13 points, or 0.87 percent, to 4,995.36.