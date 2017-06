Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, as technology stocks attempted a rebound while consumer spending data for May showed steady economic growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 103.68 points, or 0.49 percent, at 21,390.71, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 9.54 points, or 0.394264 percent, at 2,429.24 and the Nasdaq composite .IXIC was up 21.15 points, or 0.34 percent, at 6,165.50.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)