FILE PHOTO - A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. stock index futures were higher on Monday, with all three major indexes on track to begin the third quarter on a positive note.

* Trading volume is expected to be light with the U.S. market closing early at 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT) and with the market shut on Tuesday for Independence Day.

* On Friday, the S&P 500 scored its biggest gain for the first half of the year since 2013, while the Nasdaq Composite's first-half gain was its best in eight years.

* The Institute for Supply Management's U.S. factory activity for June is expected to have increased to a reading of 55.1 from 54.9 in May. The data is expected at 10 a.m. ET.

* U.S. construction spending, is likely to have rebounded 0.2 percent in May, from a 1.4 percent dip recorded in April.

* The second-quarter earnings season will kick off in the coming weeks, with S&P 500 companies expected to post an 8 percent rise in earnings, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

* Investors will focus on earnings to see how they stack up against soaring stock valuations. The S&P 500 has been trading at about 18 times earnings estimates for the next 12 months, compared with the long-term average of 15 times.

* Shares of Tesla (TSLA.O) were up 3 percent in premarket trading after the luxury electric-car maker said it would deliver its mass-market Model 3 sedan to first 30 customers on July 28.

* Bank of America (BAC.N) edged up 0.8 percent after Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) invoked its right to acquire 700 million shares of the bank, making it the lender's top shareholder.

Futures snapshot at 6:53 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 70 points, or 0.33 percent, with 15,061 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 7 points, or 0.29 percent, with 90,784 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 12.75 points, or 0.23 percent, on volume of 17,384 contracts.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)