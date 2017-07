FILE PHOTO - Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. stocks opened little changed on Tuesday as gains in energy stocks offset losses in technology.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 5.93 points, or 0.03 percent, at 21,414.45, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.11 points, or 0.045727 percent, at 2,426.32 and the Nasdaq composite .IXIC was down 3.96 points, or 0.06 percent, at 6,172.43.

