an hour ago
Futures up ahead of Yellen's testimony
#Business News
July 12, 2017 / 11:23 AM / an hour ago

Futures up ahead of Yellen's testimony

Sweta Singh

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 5, 2017.Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were higher on Wednesday ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's testimony to Congress.

* Yellen will present her semi-annual monetary policy testimony before the House Financial Services Committee at 1000 ET.

* Fed Chair is expected to say that the Fed remains on a hawkish course of steadily rising rates. Any signals on how the bank is viewing a retreat in inflation and muted wage growth will be closely watched.

* The U.S. central bank issues its Beige Book at 2pm ET (1800 GMT), a compendium of anecdotes on the health of the economy, that will likely provide further evidence about the strength on the economy giving the Fed impetus to raise.

* The Fed's next policy meeting is on July 25-26.

* U.S. stocks closed flat on Tuesday after clawing back from a fall as emails suggested Trump Jr. welcomed Russian help against Clinton in the 2016 presidential campaign.

* The dollar on Wednesday failed to recover from the damage suffered from Trump's alleged links with Russia and held close to its lowest in more than a year against the euro.

* Investors are also keeping an eye on second-quarter earnings reports on Friday from big U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), Wells Fargo (WFC.N) and Citigroup (C.N).

Futures snapshot at 6:57 a.m. ET (1057 GMT):

* Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 34 points, or 0.16 percent, with 14,193 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 4.25 points, or 0.18 percent, with 83,248 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 15.75 points, or 0.28 percent, on volume of 17,093 contracts.

Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

