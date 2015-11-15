FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stock futures open lower in wake of Paris attacks
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 15, 2015 / 11:21 PM / 2 years ago

Stock futures open lower in wake of Paris attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures opened lower on Sunday in the wake of Friday’s coordinated attacks in Paris that left more than 130 dead.

At 18:05 EST S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 15.5 points, or 0.77 percent, with 17,546 contracts changing hands. Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 39.75 points, or 0.88 percent, in volume of 2,305 contracts. Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 129 points, or 0.75 percent, with 2,112 contracts changing hands.

The New York Stock Exchange said it will observe a moment of silence at 9:25 a.m. EST.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.