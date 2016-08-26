Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. stocks pared gains after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the case for raising U.S. interest rates has strengthened in recent months because of improvements in the labor market and expectations for moderate economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 16.84 points, or 0.09 percent, at 18,465.25, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.43 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,173.9 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 4.11 points, or 0.08 percent, at 5,216.31.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)