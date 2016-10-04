Apple launches Apple Pay payment service in Russia
MOSCOW Apple Inc launched its Apple Pay software in Russia on Tuesday as the U.S. technology firm extends the global reach of its payment service.
U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Tuesday, mirroring European markets, which gained following a rebound in Deutsche Bank shares.
NEW YORK The race to find protection against the Zika virus is fueled by something often missing from tropical disease research: the potential for big profit.
CHARLESTON, W.V. Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker on Tuesday said there was a strong case for raising interest rates, arguing that borrowing costs might need to rise significantly to keep inflation under control.