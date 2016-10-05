Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. stocks were higher on Wednesday after oil prices hit their highest since June and fueled a rise in energy shares.

Brent crude futures rose 1.9 percent to $51.84, supported by an industry report that U.S. inventories probably fell for the fifth straight week and OPEC's deal to cut supply. [O/R]

The ADP National Employment report showed that 154,000 jobs were added in September - the lowest since April and well below 166,000 that economists had expected.

"The number came in a little lighter than forecast ... but we don't think it necessarily changes the narrative of what the Fed's claims are regarding monetary policy," said Ernie Cecilia, chief investment officer of Bryn Mawr Trust in Pennsylvania.

The data is a precursor to the Friday's jobs report, which will play a major role in the Federal Reserve's decision on raising rates.

U.S. trade deficit rose more than expected in August, a report from the Commerce Department showed, as a rise in imports offset higher exports.

A growing number of Fed officials have argued for a rate hike before the year ends as conditions in the labor market improve and inflation inches toward the central bank's 2 percent target.

At 9:39 a.m. ET (1339 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 84.81 points, or 0.47 percent, at 18,253.26. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 7.97 points, or 0.37 percent, at 2,158.46. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 17.62 points, or 0.33 percent, at 5,307.28. Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 indexes were higher, led by a 1.03 percent rise in energy .SPNY. Exxon Mobil's (XOM.N) 0.5 percent rise gave the S&P its biggest boost. Chevron (CVX.N) was up 0.7 percent.

Micron Tech (MU.O) shares were down 2.4 percent in premarket trading after the chipmaker gave a disappointing forecast for the current quarter.

Constellation Brands (STZ.N) rose 3.3 percent after the beer and wine maker reported a 16.6 percent rise in quarterly sales.

Twitter (TWTR.N) rose 3.4 percent after the Wall Street Journal reported that the micro-blogging website is expected to field bids this week.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,080 to 574. On the Nasdaq, 1,566 issues rose and 628 fell.

The S&P 500 index showed six new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 28 new highs and 10 new lows.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)