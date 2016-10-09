AT&T stops Note 7 replacements after reports of fire
AT&T Inc said on Sunday it will stop exchanging Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 following reports of fires from the replacement devices.
NEW YORK U.S. stock index futures opened higher on Sunday ahead of a key U.S. presidential debate, which will be the first time the candidates face off after a video surfaced of Republican candidate Donald Trump making lewd comments about women.
The video has sparked turmoil in the campaign and led to Republicans calling for Trump to drop out of the race against Democrat Hillary Clinton.
S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 6 points, or 0.28 percent.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Diane Craft)
WASHINGTON Job gains in the United States remain solid and growth should pick up in the second half of the year, Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said on Sunday in remarks that indicate the central bank remains on track for a December rate increase.
SYDNEY The Mexican and Canadian currencies both rallied in Asia on Monday as odds of a victory by Republican nominee Donald Trump for the U.S. presidential bid widened just hours before a debate with Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.