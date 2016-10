Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday after a flurry of strong quarterly earnings in the healthcare sector and a multi-billion dollar technology deal boosted investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 49.89 points, or 0.27 percent, at 18,249.22, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 7.64 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,147.07 and the Nasdaq composite .IXIC was up 23.05 points, or 0.44 percent, at 5,273.32.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)