A few big winners keep U.S. stock market afloat in 2015

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Amazon’s stock price surge into Friday made it the latest of a series of companies to boom following results, and its performance this year, along with a few others, has basically kept the S&P 500 above water.

Data from S&P Dow Jones Indices shows that the gains in Amazon (AMZN.O), Facebook (FB.O), Google (GOOGL.O) and Netflix (NFLX.O) account for more than 50 percent of the broad S&P 500’s rise of just over 1 percent so far in 2015. Add in Apple (AAPL.O), and those five companies account for nearly 60 percent of the year’s gains, according to S&P index analyst Howard Silverblatt.

Internal measures show fewer stocks are driving the market’s gains, something that has happened in the past when equities were nearing a peak. The year so far has been bifurcated between big winners and big losers, with 35 stocks in the S&P up at least 25 percent this year, and 28 down that much.

“It’s not a matter of a rising tide lifting all boats,” said Silverblatt. “It’s every boat for themselves.”