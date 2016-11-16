FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Apple, tech stocks show signs of life after Trump thump
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
November 16, 2016 / 5:35 PM / 9 months ago

Apple, tech stocks show signs of life after Trump thump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Apple Inc. store is seen on the day of the new iPhone 7 smartphone launch in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 16, 2016.Lucy Nicholson

Shares of Apple gain 2.3 pct on Wednesday in their biggest increase since President-elect Donald Trump's surprise election victory a week ago

Other tech is also recovering after investors rotated away from the sector and into banks and materials companies expected to benefit under Trump

S&P 500 information technology sector index up 0.62 pct, in second straight day of gains. Index is still down more 1.2 pct since Trump won the election

Alphabet gained 0.77 percent, reducing its loss since the election to 3.8 percent

Facebook remains down 5.5 pct since the election and Amazon.com is 5.1 percent lower

Apple remains down 1.2 pct since the election and is trading at about 12 times expected earnings, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
