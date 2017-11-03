Indexes post record closing highs; Apple a boost

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A surge in shares of heavyweight Apple (AAPL.O) helped push up major Wall Street indexes on Friday, as investors also assessed a mixed U.S. labor market report.

The Wall Street sign is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange, March 26, 2009. REUTERS/Chip East/Files

All three major indexes registered record closing highs. Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 22.93 points, or 0.1 percent, to 23,539.19, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 7.99 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,587.84 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 49.49 points, or 0.74 percent, to 6,764.44.