Banks drag Wall Street lower as growth fears, rate outlook weigh

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bank shares dragged Wall Street lower on Thursday on concerns the slowing global economy will continue to pressure interest rates, while energy shares helped pare losses late in the session.

Volume was high as the S&P 500 touched its lowest in two years at its session low but shaved half its loss by the close after the Wall Street Journal reported OPEC was ready to cooperate on crude oil production cuts, citing the UAE energy minister.

The energy sector of the S&P .SPNY ended down 0.4 percent after earlier falling 3 percent.

Financial shares, however, closed near their session low and the sector .SPSY ended at its lowest since October 2013. Bank of America (BAC.N), down 6.8 percent at $11.16 and JPMorgan (JPM.N), down 4.4 percent at $53.07, were the largest drags on the S&P 500.

“The fear is we’re headed for global recession,” said Jim Paulsen, chief investment officer at Wells Capital Management in Minneapolis.

He said the run into safety assets like Treasuries and gold hinted to a capitulation among stock investors and “the downside risk from here is less than the upside potential.”

Spot gold prices XAU= jumped 4.1 percent in their largest daily gain since September 2013. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR touched its lowest in more than three years.

A trader works inside a booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The rout in bank stocks comes as investors fear that negative interest rates employed by a growing band of central banks to spur economic growth are now part of the problem rather than the solution.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 254.56 points, or 1.6 percent, to 15,660.18, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 22.78 points, or 1.23 percent, to 1,829.08 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 16.76 points, or 0.39 percent, to 4,266.84.

Boeing (BA.N) tumbled 6.8 percent to $108.44, hit by a report that regulators are probing the planemaker’s accounting.

Cisco (CSCO.O) led tech stocks higher with a 9.6 percent increase to $24.68 after reporting a bigger-than-expected profit.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by 2,576 to 525, for a 4.91-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the Nasdaq, 1,935 issues fell and 843 advanced for a 2.30-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.

About 11.2 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, compared with the 9.6 billion daily average over the past 20 sessions.

The S&P 500 posted 2 new 52-week highs and 100 new lows; the Nasdaq recorded 3 new highs and 416 new lows.