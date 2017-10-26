Dow, S&P open higher as earnings gather pace

(Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P were higher at the open on Thursday, while the Nasdaq was little changed, as investors assessed a flood of corporate results in one of the busiest days for the third-quarter earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 113.42 points, or 0.49 percent, to 23,442.88. The S&P 500 .SPX gained 6.78 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,563.93. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 3.53 points, or 0.05 percent, to 6,567.42.