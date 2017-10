Futures jump after strong tech earnings

(Reuters) - Solid results from tech titans Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet were seen driving the U.S. stock index futures higher on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is pictured in New York City, New York, U.S., August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

* Shares in Amazon (AMZN.O), the world’s largest online retailer, jumped 7.61 percent in premarket trading as the company’s sales surged and profit trounced expectations.

* Alphabet (GOOGL.O) shares gained 3.07 percent as robust advertising sales boosted the tech major’s revenue.

* Microsoft (MSFT.O) jumped 4.86 percent after the world’s largest software company reported further gains from its cloud computing services.

* Tech stocks have rallied this year, with the S&P technology index .SPLRCT gaining about 30 percent this year, double the gains in the broader S&P index.

* As the third-quarter earnings season nears the halfway mark, 74 percent of the S&P companies topped expectations as of Thursday, above the 72 percent beat rate for the past four quarters.

* Data on U.S. economy will likely show that growth slowed in the third quarter as hurricanes Harvey and Irma hurt consumer spending and undercut construction activity. The GDP data is due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT).

* A final reading of University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is likely fall to 100.9 for October. The report is due at 10:00 a.m. ET

* Oil prices steadied on Friday, with benchmark Brent crude trading just below $60 a barrel, buoyed by comments from Saudi Arabia’s crown prince backing the extension of OPEC-led output cuts. [O/R]

* Among other early movers, Intel shares (INTC.O) were up 3.34 percent after it raised full-year revenue and profit forecasts.

* Mattel (MAT.O) plunged 18.28 percent after the toymaker said it would miss its full-year revenue forecast and decided to halt dividend from the fourth quarter.

* Expedia (EXPE.O) was down 13.13 percent after the online travel services company’s profit missed Wall Street’s consensus forecast.